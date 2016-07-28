Lee County's Hatcher commits to Mississippi St.

The Lee County Trojans have seen plenty of alumni go on to big time college baseball careers.

Josh Hatcher hopes to be the next one.

The Trojans' senior committed to Mississippi State this afternoon.

Hatcher batted .342 with four homers and 15 RBI his junior year. He also went 6-2 in 12 appearances on the mound, putting together a 1.35 ERA, while striking out 41 batters in 31 innings.

The 6'2, 175 pounder announced his commitment on Twitter.

"Proud to announce I've committed to play division 1 baseball at Mississippi State University. # hailstate," Hatcher wrote.

