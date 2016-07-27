Tift Regional Medical Center adds two new leadership positions

Two new executives are now getting settled into their jobs. (Source: WALB)

Tift Regional Medical Center is making some leadership changes to stay competitive in patient care and employee well-being.

The organization created an administrative chief of staff position to tackle challenges in the ever-changing industry.

Jay Carmichael is in that role, while Indera Rampal-Harrod is the health group's new chief human resources officer.

"When you look across the industry, in healthcare specifically, the Chief-of-Staff role is not very well defined. Its interesting and exciting because I can ultimately have the opportunity to really craft this," said Carmichael.

Carmichael joined the system with eight years of organizational development and healthcare IT experience.

