ABAC celebrates new science building

The Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College opened the doors to a new science building on Wednesday.

The school hosted a ceremony to celebrate the facility.

The building features different labs for those studying different disciplines at ABAC.

Around 80 percent of students at the school are pursuing STEM programs of study.

Math and Science Dean Johnny Evans said that the building will help students succeed.

"We're sending students off to graduate school and professional programs prepared to use the equipment that they are going to have to use at those larger institutions," explained Evans. "So, this facility gives us the space we need to in order to provide that opportunity for our students to be trained before they go off to graduate programs."

Evans also said that more plans are in the works to expand the science programs at ABAC.

