Researchers look for evidence of ZomBees

Tifton Beekeeper Lorie Marchant said that she has yet to encounter the parasite. (Source: WALB)

Researchers are looking for proof of parasite-infected 'zombie' bees. (Source: WALB)

Researchers are looking for proof of parasite-infected 'zombie' bees in Georgia.

Citizen scientists and University of San Francisco employees are tracking them through a project called ZomBee Watch.

The organization's map shows sampling taking place in North Georgia. The infection has been found in other parts of the Southeast.

MORE: In order to see the ZomBee Infection Map, visit the ZomBee Watch website.

Tifton Beekeeper Lorie Marchant said that she has yet to encounter the parasite.

"I believe it lays larva inside the bee and it just eventually kills the bee," said Marchant. "That is something that I have not seen here."

Marchant said she has more problems with hive beetles and moths.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.