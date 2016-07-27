Chick-fil-A hosts back to school supply drive

"We have a large number of students who live in poverty. Who often wonder where their next meal is coming from, much less where they're going to get leafs of paper, pencils and that kind of thing," said J.D. Sumner, Dougherty Co. spokesman. (Source: WALB)

You can drop off school supplies at Chick-fil-A locations in Albany and Lee County and at a church in Baconton. (Source: WALB)

Chick-fil-A is holding a "Stuff-the-Bus" event Saturday to collect school supplies for students in Southwest Georgia. (Source: WALB)

The supplies will benefit students in Mitchell, Dougherty, and Lee Counties.

Don't forget: THIS SATURDAY, July 30th, we will be hosting a 'Stuff The Bus School Supply Drive.' Details on Flyer pic.twitter.com/3FLTC2UoMF — Chickfila of Albany (@CFAAlbanyLee) July 27, 2016

