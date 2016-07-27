Chick-fil-A hosts back to school supply drive - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Chick-fil-A is holding a "Stuff-the-Bus" event Saturday to collect school supplies for students in Southwest Georgia.

You can drop off school supplies at Chick-fil-A locations in Albany and Lee County and at a church in Baconton.

The supplies will benefit students in Mitchell, Dougherty, and Lee Counties. 

"We have a large number of students who live in poverty. Who often wonder where their next meal is coming from, much less where they're going to get leafs of paper, pencils and that kind of thing," said J.D. Sumner, Dougherty Co. spokesman.

