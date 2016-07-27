Flint Riverkeepers organize benefit concert

"We have almost 300 miles of river, and we are dedicated to protecting the quality and quantity of the water in the Flint River," said President of the Flint Riverkeeper Board of Directors. (Source: WALB)

The Flint Riverkeeper group is holding a concert to celebrate and benefit the Flint River.

The organization works to restore and preserve the habitat, water quality, and flow of the Flint River.

To help them achieve this, four bands will perform at the Albany Shrine Club on August 13.

"We will be right down on the river. You can put your toes in and actually listen to some great music," said Flint Riverkeeper Board member Ross Harrison.

For $15, you can enjoy the music and food vendors from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m., while helping a good cause.

"We have almost 300 miles of river, and we are dedicated to protecting the quality and quantity of the water in the Flint River," said President of the Flint Riverkeeper Board of Directors.

For tickets, visit the Flint Riverkeeper's website.

