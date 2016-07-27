South Georgia school gets new home, renovates abandoned campus

HCA has potential to more than double its student body on the new campus. (Source:WALB)

The campus was abandoned for nearly a decade. (Source: WALB)

Highland Christian Academy administrators now walk the hallways of a brand new school.

"There is nothing we have not gained by coming here," said principal Ron Kooy.

Highland moved to a new campus in Lowndes County just 3 weeks ago. In its old building the school could enroll 150 students, now they have the potential to enroll nearly 400.

"Any idea or dream we have we will have room to do," said Kooy.

The school took over and renovated the old Pine Grove Elementary School campus. The old campus was left vacant for almost a decade.

"To see that building sitting there with so much history and not being used was kind of sad," said Roger Culpepper, a pastor at Pine Grove Baptist Church, directly across the street from the school.

The abandoned campus was overgrown and in need of some upgrades. School staff worked for three weeks to get the school ready for students by August.

"People have given their days, their evenings, their weekends, their vacation time to be able to do this," explained Kooy.

Pine Grove Baptist Church sits right across the street from the property. Church officials say having folks back in the building is good for the surrounding community.

"When the building was vacant for so long no one was coming and going, now there's a lot of activity," Culpepper explained.

School officials say they're happy to bring a fresh look to the community.

"An empty school or empty building of any kind is always a detriment," said Kooy, "We're bringing life back here, and not just life, we're bringing a christian school."

The school will open for classes next week.

