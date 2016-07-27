Terrell Co. students kick off school year - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Terrell Co. students kick off school year

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Terrell County students are now back in the classroom. (Source: WALB) Terrell County students are now back in the classroom. (Source: WALB)
Terrell County kicked off the back to school season with their first day of school. (Source: WALB) Terrell County kicked off the back to school season with their first day of school. (Source: WALB)
Superintendent Robert Aaron (Source: WALB) Superintendent Robert Aaron (Source: WALB)
TERRELL CO., GA (WALB) -

Terrell County kicked off the back to school season with their first day of school.

Superintendent Robert Aaron said it's all about setting a routine on the first day for the rest of the school year.

He said he has high expectations and they're prepared for the new year.

"Our staff is doing a very good job in preparation for this school year with the training that we had during the off-season and we're real excited about our potentials this year," said Aaron.

Terrell County is the first to go back to school in Southwest Georgia.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved. 

