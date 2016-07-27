Terrell Co. students kick off school year

Terrell County kicked off the back to school season with their first day of school. (Source: WALB)

Terrell County kicked off the back to school season with their first day of school.

Superintendent Robert Aaron said it's all about setting a routine on the first day for the rest of the school year.

He said he has high expectations and they're prepared for the new year.

"Our staff is doing a very good job in preparation for this school year with the training that we had during the off-season and we're real excited about our potentials this year," said Aaron.

Terrell County is the first to go back to school in Southwest Georgia.

