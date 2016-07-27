Community welcomes Paul Eames Sports Complex renovations

Supporters of overhauling the Paul Eames Sports Complex say it will help the local economy. (Source: WALB)

The prospect of turning a run-down ballpark into first-class turf fields could have a big impact on the local economy, according to supporters.

City leaders have added an overhaul of the Paul Eames Sports Complex to the upcoming sales tax referendum wish list.

The cost to overhaul four ball-fields, including adding artificial turf, plus building new multi-purpose fields for soccer, football, and tennis is unknown.

The director of the Albany Convention and Business Bureau said that youth sports is a big draw, and the region will benefit by the increase in tourism.

"We have the most attractions south of Atlanta so this is the prime time to really take advantage of bringing families here and just boosting the hotels, but also the attractions, giving them more revenue," said CVB Director Rashelle Beasley.

Revenues from the current sales tax, plus the upcoming SPLOST extension will be used to pay for the improvements.

Voters will decide whether or not to extend the penny sales tax in November.

