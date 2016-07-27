Lowndes Co. negotiates Service Delivery Service

"We want to make sure that the county is not doing some of the same things for the same tax payers that the cities are already doing for those taxpayers," said Lowndes County Board Chairman Bill Slaughter. (Source: WALB)

The goal is to makes sure tax payers don't pay for the same services twice. (Source: WALB)

Lowndes County and city officials are working to make sure taxpayers aren't paying out more money for services they already have.

Negotiations for a new Service Delivery Strategy continued Wednesday.

The strategy provides guidelines for how services are given out in the communities.

The 5 cities in Lowndes County brought up 14 points in the current SDS to discuss such as litter control, water and sewage, and tourism funding.

The goal is to makes sure tax payers don't pay for the same services twice.

"We want to make sure that the county is not doing some of the same things for the same tax payers that the cities are already doing for those taxpayers," said Lowndes County Board Chairman Bill Slaughter.

Officials hope to submit the revised Service Delivery Strategy by October 1st.

City and county officials are required to revisit the document every 10 years.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.