Chehaw hopes it gets new SPLOST money

Chehaw plans to make new additions to their park, but they need your help.

Right now part of Chehaw is full of plants and trees, but pretty soon it will be full of brand new RV campgrounds.

That is, if voters approve a one million dollar SPLOST from the city and county.



"Now that we've moved past this decision making process, we can work on making sure the community understands the importance of passing the referendum in the fall," said Executive Director of Chehaw, Don Meeks.



Originally Chehaw wanted five million dollars. With one million, Chehaw plans to fix up their boat ramp, widen the road, fix the zoo parking lot and add WIFI to portions of the park.



Meeks is thankful for the progress made so far, and hopes the community passes the SPLOST money.



"I would like to take the opportunity to thank the city and the county. City staff, for their role in what has happened here, and the city commission, especially on their participation on the vote last night," said Meeks.

You can vote on if Chehaw will receive the SPLOST money or not this November.

