HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 2016: Albany aiming to end losing trend

The last time the Albany Indians had a winning record on the football field, most of their current players were learning their ABCs.

That group is all now grown up and hope 2016 is the year to snap the losing skid.

Albany's last winning season was 2002. After several seasons of being outmanned in Region 1-AAAA, the Indians hope a drop down to Class AA will help them compete.

It won't be easy, especially with programs like Fitzgerald and Brooks County waiting in Region play.

But head coach Felton Williams team has a little more experience than they've seen in some time. All five offensive line starters return, and the Indians have some size and depth at the wideout position.

Williams hopes these past few years of growing pains will finally pay off in 2016.

"It's helped tremendously to play those young kids at the offensive line and at the skill positions," Williams says. "Right now, we're reaping the benefits for playing young kids for the past two years."

Albany opens the season at home on August 19th when they host Pelham.

