HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 2016: GreenWave hungry after heartbreaking playoff miss

Missing the state playoffs is never easy. Now imagine missing it by 0.01 in a power rating system.

Welcome to the reality for the Terrell County Green Wave.

The 2015 team were that close to the Class A state playoff field last fall. This year, they don't want to be on the outside looking in.

Led by Auburn commit Tray Bishop, the Green Wave will ride their 13 seniors just as far as they can go in 2016.

Head coach William Huff knows his team has some strong points, but he sees some weaknesses that must be addressed.

"We've got a lot of experience. We've got great skill players," he says. "We've just got some depth issues with the offensive line. We've got a lot of new faces on the offensive line. That's going to be an issue until we get some game experience."

The GreenWave will suit up 13 seniors this fall, many of them at skill positions. Huff says he expects big things from the Class of 2017.

"Most of them have played three or four years because we've been so young for so long," he says. "This is the largest group of seniors we've had in five or six years. So they're all seasoned. They know what to do. I have to find ways to challenge them, change things up, so they have to think and respond."

Terrell County opens the season on August 19, when they travel to Taylor County.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.