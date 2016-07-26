Easter Seals and WALB help make a dream come true

Recently, Easter Seals started the Dreams Do Come True Program. (Source: WALB)

The Easter Seals of Southern Georgia has a new program to make dreams come true for the folks the organization serves, and they want the community to join in, and that's what WALB did.

A dream in the making: WALB becomes part of Madison's life

Madison Jackson spends his afternoons hanging out with friends and playing games at the Easter Seals Day Program.

But when he goes home, he has a routine that those of us at WALB appreciate.

"Everyday before he leaves, he says he's going home to watch the 5:00 news with Ben Roberts," said Easter Seals Director of Day Services Julie Hall.

Recently, Easter Seals started the Dreams Do Come True Program.

"Our dreams go anywhere from wanting to work at McDonald's to visiting Disney World to going to Atlanta to meet a Braves baseball player," explained Hall.

They've got dreams from about 50 people they serve.

"At the end of the day, we all have dreams," said Hall. "We all have hopes, and our people are no different."

Madison's dream was one that WALB could easily make happen.

Making the dream com true: Madison gets to meet Ben Roberts

"I wanna be on the news with Ben Roberts. Is that true?" asked Hall.

"Uh, huh," answered Madison.

"Who is this?" Hall asked.

"Hey Madison," greeted Ben.

Madison answered, "Ben Roberts."

"How ya doing?" asked Ben.

"Fine," responded Madison.

"Are you a Georgia Bulldog fan?" asked Ben.

"Uh huh," answered Madison.

Making dreams come true: How others can get involved

Easter Seals hopes others will volunteer to help make a dream come true, too.

A simple act could help someone special realize a lifelong goal.

"What it means to them is just to know that the community actually cars about them and that their dreams are just as important as everyone else's," said Hall.

Those who would like to help can call Easter Seals at (229) 439-7061 or drop by the office on Palmyra Road.

