Tifton shop owners concerned about new parking signs

People might notice some new short-term parking signs in downtown Tifton.

There are two spaces on Main Street designated for 30 minute parking now.

Officials said that the signs are just temporary to see how patrons who might only need to make a quick stop respond to the parking option.

Some shop owners are worried the signs might hurt business.

"They are not going to stop because they are scared they might get a ticket. Nobody can eat, shop, or get their hair done in thirty minutes," said salon Owner Mandi McCalvin.

The city isn't writing tickets. Leaders are using the honor system and hoping drivers will be honest.

