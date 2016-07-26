Man accused of stealing from Douglas church faces charges

A man accused of stealing from a Douglas church is now in Coffee County Jail.

Douglas Police arrested Antonio Lopez Smith, 45.

He is charged with two counts of burglary and multiple counts of forgery.

Investigators said that Smith burglarized West Ward Street Church of God in late June and July.

Officials ask anyone with information that might assist in the case to contact the Douglas Police Department.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.