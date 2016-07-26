Valdosta center fights violence in the community

The organization aims to help bridge the gap between officers and the community. (Source: WALB)

A new community center is helping fight violence in Valdosta.

Citizens Against Violence teamed up with the Valdosta Police Department to open a headquarters in the Ora Lee West housing complex.

The office will offer free counseling, job search help, and community activities.

Community members and organizers said that having these services will show teens and young adults they always have somewhere to go.

"This right here helps them to know that they're not alone. That there is somebody that's willing to look out for them," explained Citizens Against Violence Coordinator Reverend J.D. Martin.

