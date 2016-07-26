Tifton PD set to get body cameras

The Department is in the final stages of securing the money (Source:WALB)

The Tifton Police Department is in the final stages of buying body cameras for officers on the streets.

Officials said that it's something they've considered in the past, but now have the money to buy the equipment.

One Tifton Police car is equipped with a couple of different ways to keep an eye on what happens when officers and people interact.

But Assistant Chief Raymond Drennon said that the department is aiming to capture as much as possible on video, so they're getting body cameras.

"It will be a useful tool, not only in addressing complaints that citizens may have, but also in the prosecution of offenders," said Drennon.

The Tifton Police Department is getting 47 cameras for its on-street officers and detectives. It's using Department of Justice grants amounting to about $46,000 and just under $2,000 of city money to foot the bill.

Right now, cameras show what happens in the back of cars, but the new addition will paint a picture of the entire process.

And that's something Drennon said will be critical to enforcing laws. He said filling in the gaps will make it so the department doesn't have to rely solely on word of mouth.

"It wasn't captured on the dash cam," explained Drennon. "So, this could help us capture it and use it in the prosecution of the individual."

He added that the technology will only be helpful, if it stays in working condition, but, if it does, the body cameras will help make his job of serving the community a lot easier.

The Department is in the final stages of securing the grant. Drennon said once that's done the cameras will be purchased.

