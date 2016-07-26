Deputies urge Lowndes residents to lock their vehicles

Lowndes County Sheriff's deputies are reminding residents to lock their vehicles.

In the past week the department has seen an increase of theft from cars, and officials said that nearly all these thefts happened because people left cars unlocked.

"Somebody could walk through the neighborhood and shake car doors and go undetected for a lengthy period of time, if they even get detected at all," said Captain Stryde Jones.

Last week nearly 10 thefts were reported and officials said that there were likely many that went unreported.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.