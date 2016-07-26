HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 2016: Westover hungry to correct tough 2015

Head coach Octavia Jones has apparently made it very clear that 2-7 simply will not cut it at Westover.

The Patriots limped past the finish line in 2015. They plan to finish a little stronger than this year.

To do that though, Westover will have to improve offensively. Last season, the Patriots scored seven points or less in four losses. Jones knows that is not good enough.

"We only have two returning starters on that side of the ball," Jones says. "They have a grasp of what we're trying to do offensively. It's just finding that person who's going to be the leader."

Westover opens the season August 27 against cross-town rival Monroe.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.