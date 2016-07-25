Young Albany delegate discusses day one of DNC

One of the Democratic convention's youngest delegates is from Albany. (Source: WALB)

One of the Democratic National Convention's youngest delegates is from Albany.

Andrew Niquette, 19, is a Bernie Sanders delegate.

He said that he did not see a lot of unity on the convention's first day, and he doesn't believe most Sanders' supporters will vote for Clinton.

"A lot of us are still continuing our fight on for Sanders, even though he's endorsed her and is encouraging us to support her as well. We're still throwing our support behind him," said Niquette.

Even though there's no way Sanders will leave the convention as the nominee, Niquette said that he hasn't given up hope.

He said if Clinton is nominated, he'll decide after the convention whether he'll vote for her.

