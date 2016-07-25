Tifton water impacted as public works taps into hydrants

Folks in Tifton may notice rust in their water as crews tap into hydrants. (Source: WALB)

Some Tifton residents might see rust in their water over the next week.

Across the map, different areas in Tifton will soon be visited by the city's public works department.

The goal is to make sure the water system is in good shape.

All is dry on the ground now, but crews will be tapping into hydrants to push out old materials and make sure pipes stay clean for the future.

The annual Preventative Maintenance program kicked off on Monday, crews started in the northwest portion of the city, then they'll work clockwise to test other hydrants.

But on Monday, the Pebble Brook, Hobbs and Sleepy Hollow Subdivisions were the first to get their pipes blasted.

"What this actually does is put enough pressure in the lines that we scour the inside. That's where you see the rust, but that's what we're after," said Manager Pete Pyrzenski.

And people in those neighborhoods can expect rust to come into their homes as well.

Pyrzenski said that the water should clear up within several hours to a day.

"It's not dangerous in any way to wash or consume it," explained Pyrzenski. "It may cause some fixtures or rings in your sinks. I'd just offer that when you do laundry just be cautious."

He adds that what might be an inconvenience is a tune up, it will keep pipes in good condition for the long run.

Officials said they will update the public as the project branches into different areas.

