Drivers are reminded to stop for school buses

School is almost back in session, which means you'll be seeing a lot more school buses during your morning and evening commutes again.

Law enforcers are urging folks to remember to stop for school buses picking up students.

Traffic flowing in both directions nearly always has stop for a school bus. There is one exception, drivers traveling in the opposite direction of a bus on a road with a barrier do not have to stop.

Officials say if you are unsure, it's always safe to use caution.

"Rule of thumb is if you see a school bus and you're not sure if you should stop or not, go ahead and slow down, take a good look, if you can't figure it out go ahead and stop," said Lt. Adam Bembry with the Valdosta Police Department.

Law enforcement is also reminding drivers to slow down through school zones.

