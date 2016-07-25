Tifton Public Works employees celebrate safety milestone

Employees at Tifton's Public Works management company are celebrating a safety milestone.

No workers at ESG Operations have been hurt in an accident that caused them to stop working in more than 540 days.

The group held a barbecue to recognize their streak.

Project Manager Pete Pyrzenski said that in addition to regular safety meetings, those out in the field are applying new safety procedures all the time.

"Obviously with the summer, heat stress, hydration and paying attention to detail. We do this every day through tailgate meetings. We do it every month with safety meetings," said Pyrzenski.

It has also been 92 days since the group has had an OSHA recordable accident.

