UGA Tifton campus to get new greenhouse

Officials said that workers that had once been spread throughout the campus will now be under one roof. (Source: WALB)

The Tifton Turfgrass program is getting a new greenhouse and potting building. (Source: WALB)

The University of Georgia Tifton Turfgrass program is hoping facility improvements translate into research success.

A new greenhouse and potting building are being constructed.

The $1.4 million Tifton project is part of a larger Turfgrass renovation effort across the UGA system.

"Our scientists are doing world class work. They were doing it in 70-year-old facilities. So, today, we're going to be able to get them the facilities that will give them the resources to allow them to do the kind of work to move forward in the Turfgrass industry," said Assistant Dean Joe West.

The facilities are scheduled to open at the end of August.

