Terrell County's Bishop picks Auburn

In a video released by 247 Sports Monday, Terrell County QB Tray Bishop announced he has committed to Auburn.

The Green Wave senior chose the Tigers over Georgia and Florida.

"A lot of people describe me as old school," he says in the video. "I guess you could say I've got the eye of the Tiger." Then Bishop reveals an Auburn hat.

The 6'3, 193 lb. Bishop is the third-ranked athlete and is a four-star recruit, according to 247 Sports.

