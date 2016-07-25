Valdosta man arrested after threatening police

One man is behind bars after threatening Valdosta Police officers in a 911 phone call Saturday evening.



Officials with the Valdosta Police Department say 61-year old Eddie Duncan called 911 and threatened to kill all police officers.



Officers surrounded the location, Perimeter Crossing Condos, in the 3400 Block of North Forrest Street, then evacuated residents, and nearby businesses.



After police spoke to a woman in the apartment, and negotiations, Duncan surrendered and was arrested. No officers or civilians were injured.



"The Valdosta Police Department would like to express its gratitude to the citizens who cooperated with officers when they had to be evacuated due to the offender’s actions. Further, officers used great restraint and patience in this case to avoid a confrontation with the offender," said Lieutenant Adam Bembry of VPD.

According to officials, no weapon was found in Duncan's apartment, but they say they take all threats very seriously.

"We don't know when somebody is going to be serious or not," said Lt. Bembry, "In this case, where they're threatening our officers, we are obviously going to take it seriously because people are threatening and shooting at us across the nation pretty much every day."

Duncan is in the Lowndes County jail, charged with terroristic threats.

