Food Bank helps teachers with school supplies

Teachers lined up at Second Harvest Food Bank in Valdosta for Teachers Harvest. (Source: WALB)

When you think of a food bank you may not think of school supplies, but Second Harvest Food Bank of South Georgia is helping teachers "feed the whole child."

Teachers lined up outside Second Harvest Food Bank in Valdosta for Teachers Harvest.

"We're trying to make sure that every classroom in South Georgia is properly equipped so teachers and students have what they need to succeed," said marketing director Eliza McCall.

Stocking a classroom can come with a hefty price tag and it's a price tag many teachers pay for themselves.

"Teachers spend a lot of money out of pocket for classroom supplies," explained Christy Hurst, a first grade teacher at Pearson Elementary School, "Most teachers I would say 200 plus a year."

Teachers Harvest, which kicked off Monday, provides free school supplies to all public-school teachers in the counties the food bank services.

The program provides educators with everything from paper, to pencils, and cork boards.

"I told them, when I first came here, I couldn't believe it was all free and that we didn't have to pay anything!" exclaimed Hurst.

"It is a fantastic feeling! I am so happy that we have this kind of support," said Lowndes High School drama teacher Sheri Dorsett.

Teachers Harvest has given out nearly $3 million in school supplies to educators over the past 5 years. This year, the food bank had 2,000 teachers pre-registered for supplies.

"We like to say this is feeding the whole child," said McCall.

Local educators said they couldn't be more thankful for the program.

"Being able to come here and get the benefit of Teachers Harvest helps us out a lot financially," said Hurst.

Teachers Harvest will be open to educators until Thursday, July 28th at Second Harvest of South Georgia in Valdosta, 1411 Harbin Circle.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.