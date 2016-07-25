Albany Housing Authority fights bedbugs

McCarthy says they've been attacking the problem aggressively and encouraging residents to report any bedbug sightings immediately. (Source: WALB)

Officials are taking steps to deal with a bedbug infestation at a public housing complex.

A series of reports from residents several weeks ago prompted Albany Housing Authority officials to inspect apartments at the Hudson Malone Towers.

Executive director Dan McCarthy says they have inspected around 40 units and decided to treat close to 15 apartments.

He says they're doing what they can to get the problem fixed as soon as possible, but because of the nature of bedbugs, there's not much one can do to get rid of the problem completely. Instead, they're focusing on teaching residents the importance of early detection and prevention.

"Early detection is the key," McCarthy said. "That's part of why we're going to do this entire property inspection, but also talking to the residents and saying look, if you think you have bedbugs, come tell us, don't keep it a secret, because it's important for us to get you taken care of as well as for your neighbors."

AHA will be holding a meeting with residents on Tuesday. Officials plan to treat the last few of the infested apartments on Monday.

McCarthy says since they had such a high number of reports, they'll continue to inspect all the units of the complex as part of their early detection response.

