Horses set to help raise money for shelter

The event will take place at Chehaw Park (Source:WALB)

Horses will help the Lee County Animal Shelter raise money to spay and neuter its dogs and cats.

Organizers have announced they will be holding a second 'Happy Trails for Wagging Tails' event at Chehaw Park.

The horse riding festival will also feature live music and low-cost animal adoptions.

Those preparing for the fall event said it is a great way to introduce people to the shelter.

"Most of the time, if you've got someone riding a horse, they are animal lovers, too," organizer Kayla Myers said. "It brings a whole new group of people to it."

The group is currently looking for people to participate in a silent auction during the event in October.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.