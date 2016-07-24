Monroe High School wins neighborhood award

Monroe High was the winner of the award (Source: V. Davis)

Members of the Monroe High School community celebrated after their school received a national award Saturday night.

The Tornadoes took top honors in the 'Best High School' category at the Neighborhood Awards.

The event was promoted by radio host Steve Harvey. It aims to recognize groups that uplift their communities.

Principal Vinson Davis accepted the award at the Las Vegas ceremony. Former students say he embodies the spirit of the award.

"Not only you can be great, but you can make your surroundings great. So, he has always taught that. He has instilled it in us the first day we came in contact. We've been able to do tremendous things throughout the community," said former class president Keimon Jefferson.

Monroe found out it was in the top four just last week.

