Community links up with law enforcement

Community members gathered together to show their support for law enforcement Saturday.

The group formed a prayer chain outside of the Public Safety Building in Americus.

Leaders spoke about preventing policing issues by taking a preventative approach.

Pastor Chris Wooden said all people should be held accountable for their actions.

"When you're wrong, you are wrong," Wooden said. "We need our community leaders, as well as our law enforcement leaders, to step up and say that."

Organizers plan to hold a similar event next month.

