Martina McBride fans unite to support charity

Martina McBride fans volunteered in her honor Saturday.

Fans from all over Georgia and Florida came together to volunteer at Second Harvest Foodbank in Valdosta. They volunteered on behalf of Martina McBride's charity, "Team Music is Love."

Fans say it was a way to thank the community for hosting the musician, and to show their support.

"She's been an inspiration to me personally for many many years. So, this is my way of also giving back to her as a thank you," said volunteer Ashley Hesloe.

After volunteering the group will attend her concert Saturday night at Wild Adventures.

