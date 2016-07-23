Valdosta Police Department holds open testing exams

More than 50 people showed up for the opportunity (Source: WALB)

People packed Valdosta's city annex Saturday morning in hopes of becoming police officers. The Valdosta Police Department held its first ever open testing.

Anyone in the community was welcomed to take the entry level exam.

Usually, a person would have to apply before taking the test.

Officers say they believe offering an open test reaches more people in the community.

"I was hoping that we'd get a good turnout," said Captain Kari Williams. "When the doors opened at 8:30 this morning and people flooded in the door, I immediately knew this was the way to go."

More than 50 people showed up to the event.

The department plans to hold another open testing in October.

