Ga. Power urges Pokémon Go players to be cautious

As thousands of Georgians play the mobile Pokémon Go game, Georgia Power reminds players to keep safety in mind at all times especially where electrical equipment is concerned.

Players search for "pokéstops" that are virtually "tagged" with pokémon that appear on screen.

Some are selected at random and may be near electrical wires, power poles, electric substations and power plants.

Three things players need to keep in mind when they are playing.

They should stay away from electrical wires, power poles, electric substations and power plants.

They should not enter private property, trespassing on Georgia Power property is not only illegal but also potentially dangerous.

And they should always watch where they're walking.

