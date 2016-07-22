New locations for Lee government offices

Various locations where Lee County citizens go to do vital county business have changed.

The county co-managers say it will say taxpayer money, and will improve customer service.

Mike Sistrunk, the Lee County Interim Co-Manager says, "We are trying to make it as close knit as possible to make it where it is a one stop shop."

Many of the major government offices have combined and moved into the historic Tharpe Building on Starksville Road.

Sistrunk says he started thinking about the efficiency moving offices would create when he was the Public Works Director, "I was charged with trying to maximize the amount of buildings we had to try to save money on utilities."

"When I was asked to take on the co-manager duties it gave me the authority to come to the commissioners and say, 'I believe this will work.'"

Lee County's Interim Co-Manager, Christi Dockery, agrees "It's been a great move. (Moves) take time, it's a challenge. Now that we are here it is a benefit to the citizens and developers to be in one (central) location."

Citizens we spoke with agreed. Bob Perry says although he hasn't heard about the re-shuffling of government offices, he likes the idea, "Well, if anything is to save money, I'm for it. I think it's a good idea. It's good management."

The Tax and Tag office and Voter Registration has not moved.

The Tax Accessors office has moved to the courthouse annex building, located next to the Lee County Courthouse.

Here's a list of the new locations, from the Lee County website:

The Administration Department for the Lee County Board of Commissioners is now located in Suite 205 (2nd floor) of the T. Page Tharp building at 102 Starksville Avenue North, Leesburg, Georgia.



The Human Resources Department is now located in Suite 106 (1st floor) of the T. Page Tharp building, 102 Starksville Avenue North, Leesburg, Georgia, the former Flint Conference Room.



The Finance Department (Utility Services, EMS Billing and Accounts Payable) is now located in Suite 101 (1st floor) of the T. Page Tharp building, 102 Starksville Avenue North, Leesburg, Georgia.



The Tax Assessor’s office is now located in Suite 204 (2nd floor) of the Courthouse Annex building at 104 Leslie Highway, Leesburg, Georgia.



The Environmental Health Offices for the State of Georgia is now located to 110 Starksville Avenue North, Leesburg, Georgia.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.