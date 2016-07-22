Salvation Army offers relief from heat

After breakfast is served in the shelter, the "Place for Hope" building opens next door. (Source: WALB)

The extreme heat has more people seeking shelter at the Salvation Army.

Every night, the Salvation Army prepares a meal inside their shelter for the homeless.

For the folks that need a place to stay overnight, the shelter has nearly 50 beds in the A/C ready for use.

This gives the homeless an opportunity to stay cool while washing clothes, making phone calls and applying for jobs.

Major Kelly English said that this is a service he is proud to offer to the community.

"When you have someone that's in the community, that says here, we can help. We may not be able to do everything, but we can help with this," said Salvation Army Albany Corps Officer Major Kelly English.

The shelter also offers water to those who stay.

However, last week, the Albany location ran out.

English said he had never seen the water supply completely run out in his 24 years of service.

After the story aired, donations started pouring in.

This week, thousands of water bottles fill the Salvation Army's shelter thanks to the community's generosity.

English said the water shortage would have put a big financial strain on the Salvation Army.

"When you go from having nothing, no water at all, to all of a sudden in just a few days you have two and a half pallets worth to use. If that doesn't warm your heart nothing will," said English.

Anyone who would like to make a donation to the Salvation Army can visit its location at 300 West Second Ave. in Albany or the Salvation Army's donation page.

