Leesburg church prepares to move to Moultrie

A Leesburg church, locals believe to be at least 100-years-old, is moving to a new home.

The old Presbyterian church will stand at the corner of Main Street and Starksville for just a few more days before it is moved to Moultrie.

The steeple was taken down, and the building has been raised.

The beautiful stained glass windows are now covered, and there are braces inside to hold it together during the move on Monday.

The Fitzgerald couple in charge of moving the old church is retiring after 44 years of moving historic buildings across the state.

The owners said that they have most enjoyed working with people who have a vision for old, dilapidated buildings.

"The dreams that they have about the buildings they are going to move like this church. The lady has been searching for one for a long time, and she found this church and she wants to move it to a beautiful place, and she's going to make a chapel out of it and it's going to be beautiful," said Mildred Taylor with Taylor House Moving.

WALB was told the church is being moved to a private hunting plantation in Moultrie.

The big move will be on Monday.

