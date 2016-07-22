Oakland Road in Lee Co. to get repaved

The same grant paid for resurfacing Kinchafoonee Creek Road. (Source: WALB)

Paving of Oakland Road was on hold, as county workers looked at the cost of widening the narrow road.

County leaders have given the okay to repave the four and a half mile stretch.

Georgia Department of Transportation local maintenance improvement grant money is paying for the Oakland job.

The same grant paid for resurfacing Kinchafoonee Creek Road, which is now complete and work on Bronwood is 80 percent done.

Officials are not at this time when work will begin on Oakland Road.

