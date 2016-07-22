Man arrested in botched robbery attempt

Valdosta police have arrested 29 year old William Brazelton for a failed robbery.



Officials say he walked up to a cashier in Walmart Thursday, and handed them a note, demanding money. He also suggested he had a weapon.



Employees kept Brazelton at the store while they called 9-1-1.



This is the third incident at a Valdosta Walmart in just a week, but officials say the community shouldn't be worried.



"First of all, there is no evidence and no indication, that any of these incidents are related in any way, shape, or form," said Capt. Kari Williams of the Valdosta Police Department



Brazelton is in the Lowndes County jail charged with armed robbery.



