Cheddar's hiring process continues with Goodwill

The Cheddar's location in Albany is one step closer to opening.

The restaurant plans to open sometime in September.

Today, over 200 applicants packed the Goodwill Career Center waiting on a chance to interview with the Cheddar's hiring staff.

The restaurant needs to fill 200 to 225 jobs, including, hosts, bar tenders and servers.

If you missed today's career fair, you can still visit the Goodwill Career center for an application and to begin the prescreening process.

"Our job is to help people connect to those meaningful employment opportunities. When new businesses come to town, we want to play a role in that, and we want to help them fill those positions. Essentially, change lives, develop people, and build communities," said Career Center Manager Eric O'Cain.

The career center is still taking applications. For more information, call 229-317-0970.

