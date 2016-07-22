House fire blamed on fan

The Albany Fire Department responded to a fire Friday afternoon in the 1500 block of West Highland Avenue.



When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming out of a room attached to the home. There was no direct access point inside the room, so firefighters had to force their way inside.



Once inside, firefighters put out the flames in just a few minutes.



Officials believe the fire was caused by a box fan that was left running when the owner was at work.

"Anytime you're going to leave the house, it's a good idea to turn any appliance off. I know people leave ceiling and box fans running all the time. It's really unpredictable when you may have a breakdown or a short in the kind of equipment," said AFD Battalion Chief Kelly Harcrow.



The home suffered smoke damage, but thankfully no one was injured.

