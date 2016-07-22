VSU begins search for new president

The Valdosta State University presidential search committee met Friday to kick off the search for a new president. (Source: WALB)

The Valdosta State University Presidential Search Committee met Friday to kick off the search for a new president.

The committee is made up of VSU faculty and community leaders. They met with members from the Board of Regents to discuss what they want to in a new leader for the University.

Many members hope for someone who will stay for a substantial amount of time, have strong community relations, and will interact effectively with students.

"One of the over riding needs of Valdosta is stability in the president's office, and we're going to work very hard to find that person," said Chancellor Huckaby.

The search committee is asked to recommend 3-5 qualified candidates for president.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.