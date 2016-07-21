Aspiring medical students attend annual forum

Students take notes during the Patchway to Med School Admissions Forum. (Source: WALB)

Med students learn about what it takes to get into medical school. (Source: WALB)

Some aspiring medical students got a chance to learn more about what they'll need to get into school.

Today, Darton State College hosted "A pathway to Med School Admissions" forum.

Pre-med students and other folks from the community participated.

Representatives from the five medical schools in Georgia were there to answer questions.

"It's important for Southwest Georgia because we have such a shortage of medical professionals in the area. We are rural, under served area. Most of the state is, but especially southwest Georgia, We have one county that is not considered rural and under served," said Executive Director Laura Calhoun.

About one hundred people also watched the forum via webinar.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.