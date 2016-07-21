Customer saves Game Country USA

Al Leggett is Terry's father. He is proud of what his son has accomplished so far with this business. (Source: WALB)

Want a Game Country feeder? It will come to your home in a box like this. (Source: WALB)

You can visit Game Country USA at 2403 Commerce Lane in Albany, Georgia. (Source: WALB)

The Game Country feeder attaches to whatever container you hold your feed in. (Source: WALB)

An Albany business almost had to close its doors, but one of its customers decided he wasn't going to let that happen.

Game Country USA has been making deer feeders in Albany since the early 1990s

People from across the country buy their products, including lifelong hunter Terry Leggett from Fort Worth, Texas.

"I love the product, and realized this was probably the best feeder I had ever owned, and I've owned multiple," said Terry Leggett.

Their feeders are unique, because they automatically adjust to sunrise and sunset.

This way, hunters do not have to adjust the feeding timer during the season.

When Mr. Leggett found out the current owner was sick, and his family was considering selling the company, he knew he had to do something.

"Mr. Sanders passed away at the end of 2014. Mrs. Sanders mentioned to me that they were going to sell the company, and I couldn't let such a good product go to the wayside," said Mr. Leggett

After two years, Mr. Leggett finalized the paperwork, and is now the new owner of Game County.

"I know this company is going to do good, and I'm going to benefit from it. If I can help create jobs and help people, then that's what I want to do," said Mr. Leggett.

He plans accomplish this by keeping all of the jobs in the United States, all with products made in the USA.

This is something that is very important to his father Al.

"I'm pro USA all the way down the line. It's just, I'm tired of seeing things made in China, and this company, It's all USA," said Al Leggett.

If you want to buy one of these feeders, call 229-883-4706 or visit there website HERE.

