Chehaw offers another chance to catch 'em all

You have another chance to get outside and catch Pokemon this weekend at Chehaw.

Last weekend, over 200 Pokemon trainers from around the region traveled to Chehaw Park to try and "catch 'em all".

Some players left a little disappointed due to issues with the Pokemon Go servers.

It didn't allow the game to load.

Thankfully, Chehaw is hosting another event this weekend.

Officials will drop "lures" around the park and zoo to attract even more Pokemon to the area.

"We are big with the water features and the grass features, since that's what Chehaw is. We are next to the Muckalee, and we are obviously a big green space. You can find certain Pokemon that you can't find other places," said Director of Community Engagement, Morgan Burnette.

Pokemon Go players that are level five and up will receive free zoo admission this weekend.

All you have to do is pay the park admission fee of three dollars for adults and two dollars for children.

