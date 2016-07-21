Businesses set up "Back the Blue" BBQ for VPD

Valdosta business owners showed law enforcement some support with barbeque.

Volunteers set up "Back the Blue" signs and a barbeque bar at the Valdosta Police Department.

All of the food and drinks were donated by area businesses.

One business owner said it was a small way to send a big thank you to officers.

"We just wanted them to know that we support them and we appreciate what they do," said business owner Stacy Young, "What better way to do that than to cook for somebody and feed them?"

Back the Blue is a national campaign that urges communities to stand in solidarity with law enforcement officers.

