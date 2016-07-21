Lee Co. joins the 'Clear the Shelter' drive

Lots of South Georgia dogs and cats are looking for good homes, and you have a chance Saturday to adopt a family pet--- FREE!



The adorable dogs are at the Lee County Animal Shelter, and some of them have been there for a while. There are also between 20 and 25 cats and kittens looking for homes.



Saturday is national "Clear the Shelter" Day, and participating shelters, like Lee County, will adopt out there animals, free.



"There is no cost to it. The only thing we ask is you take them home and take care of them for us. That's what they need; they need a good home," said Mike Sistrunk, Lee County Co-Manager.



Usually, the cost to adopt an animal is upwards of $100 and more, so this is a substantial savings. If you want your animal to have an identifying microchip, that will be $20.



Several shelters in South Georgia are participating, including Lowndes, and Worth Counties.

