Terrell Co. teachers, staff get active threat training

Terrell County teachers and staff are preparing for students return to school, less than a week away.



Thursday morning, teachers and staff reviewed the school system's "Active Threat Response" plan.



No longer referred to as "active shooter" training, police say there are threats involving knives, explosives, and other items which cause harm.



Police say teachers must keep the safety of themselves and students top of mind, and today's review is an effort to empower them to make good decisions in case of a threat during school hours.



Teachers also learned basic guidelines on what to expect when law enforcement arrives during an active threat situation.



Terrell County's first day of school is Wednesday, July 27.



