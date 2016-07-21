Valdosta Citizen's Fire Academy accepting applications

The Valdosta Fire Department is accepting applications for the Third Annual Citizens Fire Academy. The program aims to educate the community about the department and fire safety.

Classes take place for nine weeks starting on August 30, 2016. Participants will meet on Tuesday nights from 6:00 to 9:00PM.

During classes participants will learn about fire prevention, department operations, and will receive CPR certification training. Officials with the fire department said the course helps give the community an inside glance at how the department runs.

"It gives them a hands-on approach to learning about the services we provide as a fire department," said Assistant Fire Chief Brian Boutwell, "It gives them a better idea of the support public safety as a whole needs."

There is no cost to attend the academy, but all applicants must be at least 18, have a background check, and sign a liability release.

The deadline to apply is Friday, August 12, 2016. You can complete the online application here.

